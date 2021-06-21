DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.53. 21,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,866. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 253,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DLH by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DLH by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DLH by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

