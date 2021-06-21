DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65. 1,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -172.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

