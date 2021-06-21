Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

