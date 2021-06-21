Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 20,902 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $97,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.78. 25,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

