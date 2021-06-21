Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 581,355 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 581,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $64.73. 209,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

