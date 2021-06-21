Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 114,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

