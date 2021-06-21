Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 57,494 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $77,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $64.72. 175,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

