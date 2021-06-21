Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

