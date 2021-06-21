DREP [old] Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00700352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00081496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars.

