DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

