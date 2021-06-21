DRW Securities LLC Invests $394,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,151,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 341,186 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.