DRW Securities LLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 265.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.91. 70,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

