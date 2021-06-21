DRW Securities LLC Sells 367,571 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.98. 3,232,807 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

