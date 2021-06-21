DRW Securities LLC Takes $300,000 Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 74.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 742,836 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.53. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

