DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.79. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

