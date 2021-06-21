Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

