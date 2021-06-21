Dusk Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.60 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Dusk Network has a market cap of $39.54 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00685097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00080648 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

