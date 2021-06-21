Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

