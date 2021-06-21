E.B. Tucker Acquires 1,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,526 shares in the company, valued at C$4,524,319.76.

CVE:MTA opened at C$12.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$515.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.82. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

