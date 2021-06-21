E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

