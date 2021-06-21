E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.