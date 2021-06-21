E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $244,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.42. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.