E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $143,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

EBS stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

