E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $152,000 Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,021,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $656.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.