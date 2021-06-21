E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $222,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

CAT opened at $208.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

