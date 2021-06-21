Earnbase Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,196.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00012513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Earnbase has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $490,534.95 and approximately $2,196.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

