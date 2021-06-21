Eden Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $161,024.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

