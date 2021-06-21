Edgeless (EDG) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $573,852.59 and approximately $8,568.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00699880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

