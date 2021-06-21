Einsteinium 1-Day Volume Tops $99,299.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $99,299.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00408740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011298 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,776,506 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

