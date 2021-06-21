Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 28,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

