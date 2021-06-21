Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397,060 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Electronic Arts worth $324,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,827,577. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

