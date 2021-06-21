EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Sells C$36,932.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$36,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,913 shares in the company, valued at C$694,000.29.

Christina Cepeliauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 2,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$7,705.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 8,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$35,091.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$37,569.21.

Shares of EMX opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$314.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.29.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

