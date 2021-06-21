Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

