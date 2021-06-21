Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.97 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $47,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $88.77 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

