Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,340,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

