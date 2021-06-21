Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,630 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

