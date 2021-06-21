Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 530,552 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530,552 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

