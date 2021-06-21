Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE EVC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,977,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.