Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

