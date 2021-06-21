Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,825 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.5% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

