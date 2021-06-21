Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

