Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

