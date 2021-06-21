Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

