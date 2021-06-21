Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Super Income Preferred ETF alerts:

SPFF stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.