Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

