EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. 141,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,114. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 819.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

