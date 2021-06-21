EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, EOS has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00011231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $1.75 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,623,900 coins and its circulating supply is 954,456,821 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

