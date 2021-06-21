Epstein & White Financial LLC Acquires 303 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.2% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $335.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

