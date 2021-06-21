Epstein & White Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

