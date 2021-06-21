Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $268,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.88 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.